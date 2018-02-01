You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 01 February 2018 02:58 am

Pets suffering as the summer heatwave continues

Jan 31st, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

The SPCA is warning pet owners to take extra care of their animals during our record breaking hot summer.

They say weeks of high temperatures across the whole country have taken their toll on pets and owners.

SPCA central region manager Ros Alsford says there have already been  injuries as a result of the hot weather.

Ros Alsford also says dogs are particularly vulnerable to the hot weather due to their inability to lose heat easily.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Cannabis Party: Ignorance could scuttle bill

Party looks forward to it’s demise

Reassurances about investing in the rental market

Students cry foul over rising rents

    Want to be the next big radio star?