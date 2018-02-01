Pets suffering as the summer heatwave continues
Jan 31st, 2018 | By Blair Mockett | Category: Radio News
The SPCA is warning pet owners to take extra care of their animals during our record breaking hot summer.
They say weeks of high temperatures across the whole country have taken their toll on pets and owners.
SPCA central region manager Ros Alsford says there have already been injuries as a result of the hot weather.
Ros Alsford also says dogs are particularly vulnerable to the hot weather due to their inability to lose heat easily.