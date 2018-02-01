Reassurances about investing in the rental market

Assurances for property investors despite claims of a rental crisis in the capital.

Sue Irons of Positive Real Estate New Zealand says Wellington has historically been a strong and stable rental market due to it’s substantial student and civil servant population.

She says the value of housing won’t drop in the near future and investors shouldn’t be put off.

Sue Irons says more people investing in new property is a good way to curb the housing crisis.

However she says banks aren’t making that easy.

The average price of a home in Wellington has risen 13 per cent to $568,000 from the same time last year according to Trade Me property price index released January this year.