Students cry foul over rising rents

Wellington landlords are being accused of using unethical tactics to get higher rates as a rental crisis hits the city.

Trade Me’s November 2017 Rental Property Index showed median weekly rent at $470, up 8.7 per cent from the same time in 2016.

Students in particular are being hit hard at the same time as the new Labour-led coalition raised the student allowance by $50.

Victoria University of Wellington Students Association’s Marlon Drake says a number of students have approached the organisation just before the school year starts.

Victoria University of Wellington Student Academic Services Director Pam Thorburn says in a statement that it’s too early to tell if student enrolments have been affected.

However the university is providing 240 extra beds in its Halls of Residence.

She is also encouraging students of the university facing difficulty in transport or accommodation costs to contact the Student Finance team. -caps