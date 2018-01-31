Surprise payload revealed as New Zealand launches second rocket

A surprise payload was revealed following the second successful rocket launch from the Auckland-based Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck confirmed that a 65-sided sphere was deployed during the launch.

The sculpture, called the Humanity Star, is covered in mirrors that reflect the light of the sun back to the earth, making it the most luminous object orbiting the earth.

Aerospace Education Director Gerry Munden describes the Humanity Star as a sign to the world of New Zealand’s achievement in the rocket industry.

Gerry Munden says it’s similar to the first satellite deployed by the Russians, which was designed to make a beeping noise every few seconds.

The project has received backlash from some astronomers who are concerned that the Humanity Star will contribute to growing levels of space junk.

However Gerry Munden says that the Star has been innovatively designed to only last for 9 months to avoid becoming space junk.