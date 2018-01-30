You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 30 January 2018 02:11 pm

Talking politics encouraged on new chat forum

New Zealanders can now discuss political issues effecting them on a new online forum run by two former political hopefuls.

Next Best Thing NZ is a Facebook page run by former Opportunities Party members Dr Jenny Condie and Jessica Hammond Doube.

Dr Jenny Condie says they want to encourage New Zealanders take political action.

Dr Condie also says the forum will give New Zealanders the confidence to be engaged in political discussion.

