Concern over unemployment levels among young adults

The latest Statistics New Zealand numbers show that around 15 % of young adults are not in employment, education or training.

The rate of 20-24 year olds not in employment, education or training has remained stagnant for over five years now.

Elise Catalinac has been unable to find work in the field of her design degree, and now works as a nanny to pay the bills.

She says going through the interview process repeatedly can be tough.

She says only a couple of the students in her graduating class have found work in design.

In last year’s State of the Nation Report, the Salvation Army said the number of young adults not in employment, education or training was a major concern.

This year’s report will be released tomorrow.