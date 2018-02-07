Easier access to the NFL has Kiwis engaging

The internet and social media are driving interest in the NFL here in New Zealand.

That’s the view of Kiwi Adam Blake, who runs the NFL Fans in NZ Facebook page and podcast.

He says a far greater access to NFL content has meant more people engaging with America’s number one sport.

He says growing interest in watching the sport is definitely translating into Kiwis playing it.

Adam Blake says the way overseas sports focus on player transactions and team building is a novelty for Kiwis, and a big part of the NFL’s appeal

He says rugby in New Zealand would benefit from a greater focus on players moving teams.