Flashmob a meeting of mindfulness in Wellington

Wellingtonians got to try a totally different kind of lunch last Friday when a mindful meditation flash mob appeared in the central city.

Sitting on soft pillows under a sun shielding canopy at Queens Wharf, about 120 people took part in a 10 minute guided meditation over a half hour period.

One of the flash mob organisers, Martin Giles says Friday was perfect with a gentle breeze taking the edge off the heat.

“The public space was fantastic,” he said.

“People were kind and generous with each other and we all met some new faces and learned something new.”

The event was organised to promote the practice of mindful meditation, as well as the upcoming Mindful Leaders Conference in Wellington next month.

The conference, touted as the first of its kind in New Zealand, will feature national and international speakers and look at ways mindfulness can help business, education, mental and physical health plus community.

New Zealand companies already implementing mindful leadership strategies include Goodman Fielder and BNZ, both of which will have speakers at the conference.

Conference organiser Andrew Morrison describes mindfulness as a tool to help become more proactive and less reactive in day to day life.

“Choosing what you notice, what you take from every experience makes a huge difference in how you live,” he says.

“It’s not ‘woowoo’, its neuroscience. And there are hundreds of peer reviewed studies proving it.

“Events like the flash mob are just bringing mindfulness out of the closet.”

Contact: To learn more about Mindfulness find Mindful Leaders NZ on Facebook, or watch the short video below from HAPPIFY.