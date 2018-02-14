Government urged to consider bigger picture

The government is being urged to consider all issues as inter connected following the release of the Salvation Army’s State of the Nation report.

The annual report card paints a picture of a New Zealand with a healthy growing economy, but one that some are missing out on, particularly in income inequality, crime and punishment and housing.

The report’s author Alan Johnson says that while the government may traditionally deal with social issues in isolation, they must consider the bigger picture to make practical decisions.

Regarding the current rental crisis he says there are no easy fixes and the only long term solution is to build more houses.

Education and suicide statistics are improving but Johnson warns against celebrating just yet since such figure can fluctuate.