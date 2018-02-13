Heat to stay on housing supply as root of all the problems

The country’s housing shortage is expected to take its second public hit this week when the Salvation Army’s State of the Nation report is released tomorrow.

A Stocktake of New Zealand’s Housing report released yesterday gives hints about what the Salvation Army may say.

Alan Johnson is author of the Salvation Army document, is a co-author Monday’s report prepared for the Government.

Between 2012 and 2017 estimated New Zealand population growth outstripped estimated housing growth by 2.1% according to yesterday’s report.

In comparison, housing growth easily exceeded population growth by 3.5% between 1997 and 2002 and by 1.3% between 2002 and 2007.

New Zealand has not built enough houses for its growing population, says the report.

In the last 10 years, Auckland has made up just under 30% of building consents for new houses but received 47% of New Zealand’s population growth.

The difference between consents and population growth accounts for part of Auckland’s heavily publicised housing shortage.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates a shortage of as many as 45,000 dwellings in the Auckland region.

Housing costs are also an issue.

According to the report another contributing factor to the housing shortage is the construction cost of an average house has risen 28% over the past five years and risen by 180% over the past 20 years.

A Stocktake of New Zealand’s Housing was written by economist Shamubeel Eaqub, Otago Public Health Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman and Mr Johnson, social policy analyst for the Salvation Army.