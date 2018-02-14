You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 14 February 2018 05:52 pm

More houses but harder to find somewhere to live

Feb 14th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Despite the fact that more houses are being built, people are still finding it hard to find somewhere to live.

The Salvation Army State of the Nation report released this morning shows the number of building consents  has increased by around 15,000 over  the last 6 years.

In the last four years New Zealand’s population has increased by 351,600.

Four years ago you would have paid around $334 a week for a two bedroom house, now it costs around $421.

Wellingtonian Scott Staples spent over two months looking for somewhere to live.

He says he was looking at three to four places every day.

He says he spent a lot of time each day scrolling through Facebook and trade me just looking for places.

More houses but harder to find somewhere to live

