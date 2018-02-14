You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 14 February 2018 05:52 pm

Methamphetamine on the rise – Salvation Army

According to the Salvation Army’s State of the nation report released this morning, Methamphetamine related offences are on the rise.

 

The report says convictions related to Meth increased by 78% between 2012 and 2017.

 

Meth was involved in the convictions of over 4,000 kiwis in 2017.

 

Wesley community manager, Liz Makalio says treatment options just aren’t available.

She says we’ll never be able to eradicate the drug, but education and rehabilitation will help people escape it.

