Tuesday, 13 February 2018 05:50 pm

Prisons squeezed by rising numbers of remand prisoners

Feb 13th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

There are concerns the rising number of remand prisoners are putting a strain on the country’s gaols.

The latest Statistics New Zealand figures show an increase of almost 4000 remand prisoners since the Bail Amendment Act was passed in 2013.

Community Law Project Coordinator Digby Livingston says the increasing numbers are causing accommodation issues.

Muster management is the process where prisoners are moved to make room for new inmates.

He says since remand prisoners need to stay near a particular court, it is usually longer term  prisoners who are moved.

Remand prisoners are prisoners who have yet to be sentenced and are currently in the middle of court proceedings.

