Quality teachers needed in early childhood sector

There aren’t enough qualified teachers to meet the growing numbers of children attending

According to Stats NZ the number of children attending early education centres increased by 2 percent to 88 percent in the last 8 years.

The Salvation Army’s annual State of the Nation report last year showed more children in poorer areas attending kindergartens and day care centres.

Jenny Davie from Whanau Manaaki kindergartens says there isn’t enough emphasis on the quality of early childhood education.

As a result she says they have been struggling to entice quality teachers following government budget cuts.

This year’s State of the Nation report will be released tomorrow at a breakfast event at the Loaves and Fishes Hall in Wellington