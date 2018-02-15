Re-offending on the rise as crime rates drop

Rising re-offending rates are being blamed on the lack of support prisoners receive when being released.

The State of the Nation annual report shows even though conviction rates have dropped to 64,571 from 84,274 in 2012, 31.2% of released prisoners are being re-imprisoned within 12 months, up from 27%.

The report’s author Alan Johnson of the Salvation Army says having a society that is “more forgiving” would help, citing jobs and housing in particular.

Tania Mend of Just Speak says because of the Bail Amendment Act of 2013, the time spent in prison on remand heightens the risk of re-offending.

Taina Mend says the rehabilitation of prisoners benefits society as a whole.