You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 13 February 2018 05:50 pm

Salvation Army about to deliver country’s annual report card

Feb 13th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

The salvation army releases its tenth state of the nation report tomorrow.

 

The annual report focuses on the challenges facing New Zealand surrounding housing, children, crime, social hazards and work and income.

 

Ian Hutson from the Salvation army says problems with housing have been causing concern since it was first released in 2008.

 

While they reported on the upcoming housing crisis, it only entered the public conscious in the last 18 months.

Ian Hutson says the report began as a spur of the moment idea.

he says the report has now become something to look forward to….

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Quality teachers needed in early childhood sector

Concern over unemployment levels among young adults

Prisons squeezed by rising numbers of remand prisoners

Easier access to the NFL has Kiwis engaging

    Want to be the next big radio star?