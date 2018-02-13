Salvation Army about to deliver country’s annual report card

The salvation army releases its tenth state of the nation report tomorrow.

The annual report focuses on the challenges facing New Zealand surrounding housing, children, crime, social hazards and work and income.

Ian Hutson from the Salvation army says problems with housing have been causing concern since it was first released in 2008.

While they reported on the upcoming housing crisis, it only entered the public conscious in the last 18 months.

Ian Hutson says the report began as a spur of the moment idea.

he says the report has now become something to look forward to….