Students feel the heat over illegal rubbish dumping
Feb 7th, 2018 | By Thomas Airey | Category: Radio News
Wellington students moving between flats cause an annual spike in illegal dumping of rubbish.
Wellington City Council says there is a ten tonne increase every November and February when the majority of student flat tenancies expire.
Cleansing and growth team leader Deane Virtue says rubbish can often block roads, or be tossed down banks.
He says the dumping comes down to laziness in a lot of cases.