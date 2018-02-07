You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 07 February 2018 04:46 pm

Students feel the heat over illegal rubbish dumping

Feb 7th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Wellington students moving between flats cause an annual spike in illegal dumping of rubbish.
Wellington City Council says there is a ten tonne increase every November and February when the majority of student flat tenancies expire.

Cleansing and growth team leader Deane Virtue says rubbish can often block roads, or be tossed down banks.

He says the dumping comes down to laziness in a lot of cases.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Easier access to the NFL has Kiwis engaging

Students feel the heat over illegal rubbish dumping

Cannabis Party: Ignorance could scuttle bill

Party looks forward to it’s demise

    Want to be the next big radio star?