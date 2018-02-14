You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Teen pregnancy no barrier to a full education

The teacher in charge at a secondary school for teen parents says her students are still able to complete their education.

The Salvation Army’s State of the Nation report released this morning says that dropping teenage pregnancy rates should be applauded, as they mean young mothers are less disadvantaged when it comes to finishing school.

But Helen Webber of He Hua Tamariki says teen parents don’t have to let their circumstances dictate their engagement in education.

