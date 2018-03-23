You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Evolving retail scene sees Masterton shops close

There are claims shops closing on Masterton’s main drag reflect wider issues within the retail sector.

Three chain stores on Queen Street will shut for good over the next few months.

Retail NZ’s Greg Harford says the effects are being felt not only across heartland New Zealand, but in the major centres too.

He says retail is a constantly evolving industry and some businesses need to make changes to keep up.

Greg Harford says some retailers are adapting by clustering together to create a shopping destination.


He says online shopping shouldn’t preclude consumers from supporting local businesses, who in turn support the local community.

