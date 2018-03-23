Fund-razoring for blood cancer support in heart of Wellington

People crowded into Farmers and pedestrians gawked through the window as men and women shaved their heads to support cancer patients in central Wellington yesterday.

Over 15 people sat down and had their heads shaved to raise money and awareness for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, with one participant raising well over $2000.

It’s been 11 years since Michelle Cochrane shaved her head for charity, but she’s happy to do it for a good cause.

“I just think it’s a good thing to do.

“I donate blood and I’ve donated a kidney and I just think that if I can do something to raise money and awareness for people that need it I should,” says Michelle, who raised $1160 on the day, with more money pledged.

Another participant, Marty McAlister joked that he participated because cancer is his star sign, but really participated because one of his best mates got leukaemia, and thankfully survived.

Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand receives no government funding and relies on events like Shave for a Cure to fund its work.

Danae Short, a representative for the organisation, says they raised over $1.2 million last year and they’re hoping for the same number this year.

“We support patients and their families around the country who have blood cancer or a serious condition, like leukaemia or lymphoma,” says Danae.

“We’re there for patients and their families for anything and everything they need.”

The organisation runs shave events at 17 different Farmers stores around the country, and people run a range of their own events.

“We understand shaving your head is a pretty brave thing to do, so if they’re not up to that they can just donate to the cause,” says Danae.

“Even just showing up to the events and supporting the people partaking is something.”

The 18th annual Shave for a Cure event was hosted by the Breeze Radio Station and Farmers.

For more information or to donate to https://www.leukaemia.org.nz/.