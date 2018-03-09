Gender minorities missing from follow-up survey

Gender minorities are missing out again as sexual orientation but not gender identity are included in April’s General Social Survey, a survey design to float questions missed in the 2018 census.

Peter Dolan of Statistics New Zealand says while data on all special needs groups is important, collecting data on gender minorities as well as sex and sexual orientation is particularly difficult.

Peter Dolan says Statistics New Zealand is working closely with other countries facing similar issues and the General Social Survey will include questions about sexual orientation to test new data collection methods.

However the lack of representation is frustrating New Zealand’s gender minorities as trans, intersex and gender diverse people are once again not being counted.

InsideOUT spokesperson Tabby Besley says only having two options for sex and gender is outdated and does not accurately represent New Zealand’s population.

Advocates for the groups say the data is sorely needed for policy in employment, crime and prisons, homelessness, anti-discrimination and especially in health care.

Statistics New Zealand say they are committed to representing all New Zealand’s minority groups and will continue to refine their methods.