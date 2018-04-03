Greenacre bringing fire back to Phoenix

It’s been a season to forget for the Phoenix, but a coaching change has sparked optimism around the club.

The Wellington side have struggled in the A-League this year, sitting bottom of the table with three rounds left.

Sports-caster Jason Pine says things have been better since Chris Greenacre was installed as interim coach.

He says whoever is appointed as head coach next season would do well to have Greenacre assist them.

Former Phoenix player Paul Ifill says the team is clearly playing better football under Greenacre.

They have known each other since coming to the club together as players almost a decade ago.

He says calls for the Phoenix to be axed from the A-League will continue as long as the club struggles on the field.