Highlanders unbeaten run ends

The Highlanders winning streak ended this weekend when they were beaten by the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes ran all over the Highlanders in the second half dealing a 29-12 defeat to the visitors.

The loss means the Highlanders five points above the Blues who are last on the New Zealand conference.

Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger says despite the loss there was little separating the two teams.



The Highlanders now head to Hamilton to take on the Chiefs this Friday in another New Zealand derby match.