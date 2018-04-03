Hurricanes notch up third win in a row

The Hurricanes are on a roll after notching up their third win in a row.

They beat the ighlanders Highlanders on Saturday ending their winning streak with a 29-12 victory at the cake tin.

The Hurricanes overcame a 12 all score line after half time to dominate the Highlanders in the second half.

Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd says it is important for his team to win against the other New Zealand teams in the tight competition.

The Hurricanes now head over to Melbourne to take on the top of the table Rebels.