Friday, 23 March 2018 09:48 pm

Kiwi attempts marathon crossing of Greenland ice cap

Curiosity is what’s driving a New Zealander to drag a 60 kg sled over the Greenland ice cap.

Explorer and serial adventurer, Brando Yelavich will be one of two kiwis attempting the crossing in May.

The kiwi explorer says it was curiosity drove him to sign up.

 

He says training involves dragging tires behind his back for two hours a day.

 

 

You can see more at www.wildboyadventures.com and listen to the full interview here as a podcast.

