CubaDupa returns to Wellington streets

CubaDupa is returning to the streets of Wellington this weekend and is promising plenty of the weird, delightful and unexpected.

The annual festival is now in its third year and regularly attracts over 100,000 people.

Festival Artistic Director Drew James says this year’s theme is street music and the festival promises international acts of a wide variety.

He explains one thing he looks for in acts is theatrics.

Following the success of Renaldo the Fox last year, Opera will be returning to Hannah’s Laneway.

Cuba Dupa will be running on March 24th and 25th.

