Friday, 09 March 2018 11:57 pm

LISTEN: Petition to save Valley Flyer proves popular

Mar 9th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

Almost 10,000 signatures have been collected in just six days on a petition to save the Hutt Valley’s  Airport Flyer bus service.

Lower Hutt Councillor Campbell Barry who started the petition will present it to NZ Bus and the Regional council once it crosses the 10,000 mark.

He says the overwhelming response shows people value the service.

He says the move will  also affect the Hutt’s new conference centre.

