Wellington remembers murdered trans woman

Grief and disbelief were evident in Wellington’s Civic Square on Tuesday as around 100 people gathered for a vigil to remember Zena Campbell.

Zena Campbell was found strangled in her car on February 11 in Aro Valley.

Paddy Jonathan Woods, 30, of Lower Hutt, has been charged with her murder and is pleading not guilty.

The transgendered woman’s death has come as a shock to the city’s transgender community who regard Wellington to be the most liberal and safe area for LGBTQI people in the country.

For two nights the Wellington City Council arranged for the Michael Fowler Centre to be lit in transgender flag colours pink, white and blue, in Zena’s memory.

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says Zena’s death is deeply sad and the loss affects the entire city.

“I think there’s a lot more we can do, that we must do and it can’t just be left just to the transgender community,” she says.

“Everybody has a role in making our city safe and I’ve committed here tonight to make our city safe for everyone.”

Green MP Jan Logie says a lot more work needs to be done about violence towards New Zealand’s gender minorities.

“I don’t think we’ve done enough to address the gender dynamics of domestic violence,” she says.

“What that means for trans women, trans people and gender diverse people and we need to do a lot more work.”

Woods is currently on bail in the Wairarapa and is due to reappear again in court in May.