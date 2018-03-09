You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 09 March 2018 11:57 pm

Newtown residents fight to keep post office open

Mar 9th, 2018 | By | Category: News, Radio News

Welingtonians are expressing their anger over plans by NZ Post to close the Newtown branch.

Newtown residents this week  handed in an 8,000 plus signature petition calling on the government to keep NZ Post offices open.

NZ post announced the closures last year.

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle says the post offices are an important social environment for local communities.

Adaire Hannah from the Newtown Residents Association says post office workers provide great customer service.

