Phoenix legend hoping for Central League success

Wairarapa United expect to be title contenders this season.

Paul Ifill and his team begin their Central League campaign on Easter Monday against Wellington Olympic.

The player-coach says the competition will be tough but they have high hopes.

He says it’s good to be back home now that the ISPS Handa Premiership has wrapped up.

Ifill finished as the league’s second-top goalscorer in leading Tasman United to 6th place.

He says he’s not likely to hang up the boots as long as Wairarapa United chairman Phil Keinzley wants him there.

Ifill says living just outside Masterton has been great, especially given its proximity to both Wellington and Palmerston North.