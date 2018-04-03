Protesters disrupt oil and gas conference

Over 200 protesters blocked entrances to the annual New Zealand Petroleum Conference at Wellington’s TSB Arena yesterday.

The conference is run by PEPANZ, the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand.

Over 500 delegates from the oil and gas industry are attending this year.

They are taking part in discussions about using natural gas to transition away from high emission fuels.

But Emily Bailey, a spokesperson for the protest, says we need to move away from fossil fuels entirely.

She says we need to focus on being more energy efficient and remember renewable energy sources come with disadvantages too.