Students press Government for oil free future
Mar 29th, 2018 | By Bronte Wilson
Students are pressuring the Government to stop oil exploration.
Youth-led advocacy group Generation Zero are launching a letter writing campaign, calling on Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods to end oil exploration.
Dozens of students participated in the campaign launch on Monday night.
Campaign organiser James Young-Drew says it’s time for the Government to take action.
James Young-Drew says an economic transition from fossil fuels to sustainable fuel sources needs to happen sooner rather than later.
The campaign comes one week after the Government accepted a 45,000-signature petition from Greenpeace asking to ban oil drilling.