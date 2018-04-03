Students press Government for oil free future

Students are pressuring the Government to stop oil exploration.

Youth-led advocacy group Generation Zero are launching a letter writing campaign, calling on Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods to end oil exploration.

Dozens of students participated in the campaign launch on Monday night.

Campaign organiser James Young-Drew says it’s time for the Government to take action.

James Young-Drew says an economic transition from fossil fuels to sustainable fuel sources needs to happen sooner rather than later.

The campaign comes one week after the Government accepted a 45,000-signature petition from Greenpeace asking to ban oil drilling.