Te Papa promising interactive exhibit

Te Papa has promised interactive learning and environmental education will be part of new exhibitions being built over the next two years.

The natural history exhibitions, which include Mountain to Sea, Awesome Forces and Nature Space will be dismantled after Easter to make room for new projects.

The current shows were installed in 1998.

Head of Science at Te Papa and of the exhibition renewal, Dr Dean Peterson says the new work will be an improvement on buttons producing bird sounds.

The new exhibitions will focus squarely on environmental issues such as fresh water, climate and oceans as a result of community consultations undertaken last year.

Dr Peterson says while this might be construed as a political statement, Te Papa won’t be straying from the facts.