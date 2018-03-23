You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tenants welcome new bill around letting fees

Letting fees for tenants could be on the way out thanks to a new bill announced this week.

The bill would ban landlords from charging letting fees at the start of a new tenancy.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says it is the beginning of improving life for renters.

The  bill is also being welcomed by Jordan King from Renters United who says the bill’s a welcome surprise.

Jordan says he hopes this change will improve competition in the renting market in a way that doesn’t negatively affect tenants.

