LISTEN: Urban marae play increasingly important role

Since long before the colonialization of New Zealand, Maori have cherished marae as their tūrangawaewae, a place of tradition and belonging.

The importance of marae has persisted to this day, with over 700 marae across the country.

While older marae have a strong focus on lineage and ancestry, mass migration from rural settlements to cities in the 1960’s left many Māori distant from their ancestral roots.

The sense of displacement and loss of community spurred the growth of urban marae; a place for all Māori, regardless of lineage, to embrace tradition and culture in their new urban environments.

Tapu Te Ranga Marae, founded by the late Bruce Stewart in the 1970’s, exemplifies the importance community for Māori.

Pare Stewart, daughter of Bruce Stewart, shares the history of Tapu Te Ranga and discusses the value of urban marae.

While Pare Stewart lives in an urban marae, she still affiliates with her ancestral iwi Te Awara waka Waitaha.

Similarly, Sophie Tukukino of Ngāti Tamaterā and Ngāti Kahungunu shares the purpose of Orongomai Marae, another of Wellington’s urban marae.