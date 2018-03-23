You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 23 March 2018 09:48 pm

Too soon to rate NZ Festival success

It’s too soon to say how successful the NZ Festival was, but artistic director Shelagh Magadza is satisfied.

The three week arts and culture festival is a biennial event held in Wellington, featuring local and international acts ranging from music to theatre on both indoor and outdoor stages.

The performances finished on Sunday, but the winding down phase won’t be over until June.

Shelagh says work won’t stop there, either. As the NZ Festival wraps up, the Jazz Festival begins.

