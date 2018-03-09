You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 09 March 2018 11:57 pm

WATCH: New creative campus open for business

Mar 9th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

The weird and the wonderful were on display on Monday 26th, for the opening of the New Zealand Institute of Creativity, Te Auaha.

The new building was officially opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who spoke about the importance of the arts in her speech to the 350 guests.

The night saw students from disciplines as diverse as circus, film, dance and radio production.

The finale was a rendition of ‘The Art of Colour’ originally choreographed for World of Wearable Arts.

