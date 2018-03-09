WATCH: Te Auaha opens its doors

Students in Wellington now have a new place to learn creative skills.

The new Te Auaha Institute of Creativity on Dixon Street opened this week to nearly 850 students.

Students in the building will be studying a variety of creative driplines including Radio production, Journalism, music and performing arts.

Last week current students put on a show for guests at the official opening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wellington Mayor Justin Lester were among nearly 350 guests who attended the big event.