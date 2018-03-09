You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 09 March 2018 11:35 am

WATCH: Te Auaha opens its doors

Mar 9th, 2018 | By | Category: Arts/Entertainment, Latest News, Multimedia

Students in Wellington now have a new place to learn creative skills.

The new Te Auaha Institute of Creativity on Dixon Street opened this week to nearly 850 students.

Students in the building will be studying a variety of creative driplines including Radio production, Journalism, music and performing arts.

Last week current students put on a show for guests at the official opening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wellington Mayor Justin Lester were among nearly 350 guests who attended the big event.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Gender minorities missing from follow-up survey

Corrections move to cut ever increasing re-offending rates

Re-offending on the rise as crime rates drop

Teen pregnancy no barrier to a full education

    Want to be the next big radio star?