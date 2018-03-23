WATCH: Te Auaha opens showcasing student talent

Wellington’s new creative institute, Te Auaha, is officially open.

The opening was celebrated last month with a showcase of student performances, from acrobatics to radio production demonstrations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking at the opening ceremony, said she is excited about the possibilities the new artistic space will provide.

Jacinda Arden says our commitment to the arts will be what sets the future New Zealand workforce apart from the rest of the world.

The six floor state of the art facility is a $70 million joint venture between Whitireia and WelTec, and has been over six years in the making.

Home to up to 1000 students, the creative hub combines multiple creative schools, including digital media, digital art, writing, publishing, television and film production, hair and makeup artistry, circus, acting, dance, broadcasting, and journalism.

Watch below to get a taste of the opening night festivities.