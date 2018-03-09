You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 09 March 2018 11:57 pm

WATCH: Te Auaha welcomes first students

Mar 9th, 2018 | By | Category: Featured Article

Wellington’s new creative hub, Te Auaha, has welcomed its first students.

While Te Auaha celebrated its official opening last Monday, this Monday marked the first day of study for 850 new students.

Students were greeted with a Powhiri before exploring the state of the art campus for the first time.

Combining creative schools from Whitireia and WelTec, the six-storey campus has been six years in the making and will cater to up to a thousand students.

