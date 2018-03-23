Water quality concerns aired on World Water Day

Experts are using World Water Day to remind New Zealanders about pressing water quality concerns.

Celebrated by the United Nations since 1994, World Water Day promotes a public dialogue about water quality and access.

Dr Mike Joy, New Zealand’s leading freshwater scientist, says water quality in New Zealand is divided.

He says excess nutrients and sediments in our water are two key problems that need to be fixed.

The Upper Hutt City Council agrees that action needs to be taken, and is hosting a World Water Day forum focusing on protecting Te Awakairangi, the Hutt River.

Mayor Wayne Guppy says community engagement achieves more than individual actions.

Dr Mike Joy will be speaking about water quality tomorrow at the Lower Hutt War Memorial Library followed by the Upper Hutt World Water Day Forum.