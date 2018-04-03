Weekly meet up for struggling managers

The people behind a support group for managers in Wellington are ready to hit the road.

Managers Anonymous is a weekly meet up for managers who are struggling to manage difficult situations in the workplace.

Facilitator Adam Shand started the group when he and his sister Amy realised too many managers aren’t actually trained, they’re just promoted.

Adam and Amy have been facilitating eight week courses of Managers Anonymous in Wellington since 2014 and say they are ready to go further.

He says online might be the future of business, but it may not work for support groups.