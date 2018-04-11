Anzac protest call using Hit and Run book on SAS raid in poster promo

Posters inciting a protest on ANZAC day are being removed around Wellington.

The posters contain allegations against the New Zealand Defence Force and the SAS and are being removed by poster company Phantom Billstickers.

The posters reference Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson’s book Hit and Run, alleging the SAS was involved in an Afghanistan operation that led to civilian deaths in 2010.

The posters include a Defence Force contact number.

They also list as the main contact Lieutenant General Tim Keating, who announced his resignation on the same day the posters went up.

According to a Facebook page claiming responsibility called Hit and Run Inquiry Campaign, the posters went up around Wellington on April 3.

The page posted photos depicting posters in several locations.

The owner of the Facebook page has been contacted and say they will issue a response to Newswire at the end of tomorrow.

NewsWire phoned the number on the posters and reached a Defence Force contact desk, who transferred NewsWire to Phil Murray, a senior communications advisor, who asked for questions to be emailed.

Mr Murray’s response email says: “The Defence Force has no comment to make on the posters”.

Phantom Billstickers, which owns some of the advertising spaces that have been pasted over, is removing them.

Ash McKenzie, national operations manager for Phantom, says the posters are illegal.

“They have no business being there.”

Phantom Billstickers became aware of the posters on April 4 and are removing the majority of them today, she says.

Ms McKenzie says it is often difficult to catch the “cheeky culprits”.

“We do daily check runs to ensure we catch out any rogue pasting on our sites.

“What tends to happen with these illegal paste-ups is they will do them in the middle of the night, when they are less likely to be caught in the act.”