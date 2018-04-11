Combat video journalist Margaret Moth remembered at Te Auaha

A New Zealander who went to the world’s most dangerous warzones, armed only with a camera, has been honoured at New Zealand’s new institute of creativity, Te Auaha.

New Zealand’s first camerawoman, Margaret Moth, worked for CNN as an international photojournalist.

Margaret Moth’s name was put forward to Te Auaha, as someone who should have a room named after her, by head tutor at the New Zealand Film School Ness Simons.

Ms Simons said she was inspired by Margaret Moth at a young age, as she was a woman, with a camera, working a war torn country.

“That seemed really foreign to me, it was definitely at a time when women didn’t do those sorts of jobs,” says Ms Simons.

“I think she lived and played pretty hard, but I think she did it all with massive heart, and I think that’s exactly what we are inspiring with creativity as well.”

Margaret Moth’s close friend Joe Duran said she never intended to be a combat photographer, but her experience and natural instincts meant she was often given combat assignments.

An assignment in Sarajevo during the Bosnian War almost cost Margaret Moth her life, when she was shot in the face while driving.

Despite receiving life threatening injuries, she returned to work six months later, joking she was going back to find her teeth.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2007, and passed away three years later.

“I would have liked to think I’d have gone out with a bit more flair,” she said to a CNN documentary crew,

“I don’t think it matters how long you live, as long as you can say I’ve gotten everything out of life.”

Te Auaha was officially opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on February 26 2018, and on March 5 2018, 800 students will enter the state of the art building for the first time.

The Margaret Moth room is a meeting room next to the tutor space.

In total, eight rooms have been named after inspiring New Zealanders who worked in the fields represented in Te Auaha.

Footage of Margaret Moth was sourced from CNN.