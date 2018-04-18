Education scholarship gets fashion funded boost

A scholarship programme funding women’s education got a massive boost this weekend.

Scholarships are there for women to put towards study when financial roadblocks get in the way.

The Second Chance fashion sale is organised by Sharon Cavanagh and a team of volunteers from the Second Chance Group.

She says people and businesses donate generously from all over New Zealand.

The scholarship money can be used for fees or course costs.

Sharon Cavanagh says barriers to education look different to every woman so scholarships have no specific spending criteria.

Sharon and her team will know the full amount raised by the sale at the end of the week.