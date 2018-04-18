Garage Project website nominated for the internet’s highest honour

Wellington brewery Garage Project has been nominated for “The Internet’s highest honour” for its online webstore.

The Webby nominated website was designed by Garage Project digital producer William Barber.

The Webbys are an online awards event for excellence on the internet, called the “The Internet’s highest honour” by The New York Times.

Barber says Garage Project as a brand was already at that level of design, and working with Wellington’s best artists and designers enabled them to get to the Webbys.

“Each beer has such a unique personality and the art is always on point,” Barber says.

“I think what makes the site so cool is it’s not branded as one thing, each beer speaks for itself and each beer is presented as an individual brand,”

Garage Project worked alongside New Zealand design agency Heyday to create the website.

“I started with a bunch of concepts, this is what I want the website to look like, this is where I see it going, these are the ideas that we need to get across,” Barber says.

“Then we started talking to people, they would give us early concepts. We worked through everyone in Wellington to find the right agency.”

The Webby’s people’s choice award is announced on April 24.

Garage project is currently at 38% of the vote and the current leaders are at 39%, Garage Project has passed them once and are hoping for a last push.

“It’s pretty massive, it’s the biggest award you can get for the web, having your name attached to the top 5 is pretty sweet,” Barber says.

The Webbys were established in 1996, and previous winners for online shopping are Nike and Google Play.

The Webby awards ceremony is in New York City on May 14.

https://garageproject.co.nz/

You can vote for garage Project here: