Salvation Army window tells true story of grandmother’s loss

A broken-hearted mother holds on to the last moments with her sons before they leave for war in Johnsonville Salvation Army’s Anzac window display.

Susan Bradley was moved by the story of her own great grandmother, who had gut-wrenchingly watched on as her two sons prepared for World War 1.

“I discovered the proper story two Anzac days ago and it touched my heart so much that I wanted to make the window into a story of what her journey was,” says Susan (67) who volunteers at the store

“The story of the window is of the bedroom when they’re getting ready to go to camp to be enlisted, with a mother standing there with a suit and a little hat in the lounge next to her cabinet, getting ready to go to the railway station to wish them goodbye.”

The Wellington based pet portrait artist had designed and created the unique window display with the intentions of representing the women in the first and second world war.

Sadly both sons died in the war.

“It’s just so touching, and I often feel that the women during the war were never talked about.

“The woman suffered just as much saying goodbye to the youngsters as the people did when they got to war and had to fight,” Susan says.

The window had been under design for at least three months before Susan Bradley and family store manager Randall Day spent two days creating the display.

She hopes to inspire her viewers and leave them with the message that everyone had played an equal part and made their own sacrifices in the war.

“I think it’s a realisation of the whole story and the sacrifice of the families and what it means to lose loved ones.

“It’s not just a display of artifacts, memories and things like that, it’s a story about what actually happened.”