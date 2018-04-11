Ardern rekindles discussion on New Zealand becoming a republic

Republic fan Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern needs to realise eight of the top 10 democracies of the world are monarchies, says monarchy support Dr Sean Palmer.

Ms Ardern reignited the monarchy debate when she told The Guardian she believed New Zealand would be a republic in her life time.

Chair of Monarchy New Zealand, Palmer, says constitutional monarchies are the most effective form of democracy.

“Of the top 10 democracies in the world, all of which got scores of 98, 99 or 100, of those top 10, eight of them are monarchies,” says Dr Palmer, citing the Freedom House democracy index.

“Constitutional monarchy has been demonstrated time after time as the most effective system of government around the world developing and fostering and protecting democracy,” Dr Palmer says.

“Monarchies only make up a quarter of the world, so it is strange that they make up 80% of the most successful democracies in the world.”

New Zealand Republic, the group pushing for New Zealand to become a republic, says the country’s head of state should be elected and therefore accountable to the public.

Spokesperson for New Zealand Republic, who only wanted to be called Savage, says they understand there are multiple priorities for a government, but changing the head of state will take time, and should be started now.

“It takes many years to prepare and hold referendums to make the transition to our own Head of State so we should start sooner rather than later.

“Having a Kiwi head of state is a constitutional priority.”

The organisation’s website states a referendum should also ask how a republic would look in New Zealand, for example whether our head of state would be elected directly by the public, or indirectly through Parliament.

Currently the government has no policy around New Zealand becoming a republic.