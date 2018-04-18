You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Teamwork keeps midwives going at under siege hospital

A midwife at Middlemore Hospital says her team is the only reason she feels safe at work despite rot and mould in the walls.

Jana Walshe says the under-resourcing of Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital leads to midwives having to make choices which aren’t to the highest standard of care.

She says despite the rot and mould in the walls, she is surrounded by a supportive team that keeps her going.

