Saturday, 19 May 2018 08:02 am

Angel of Grace statue may help bless Masterton with outdoor arts policy

Masterton’s Angel of Grace statue may be a catalyst behind the creation of an outdoor arts on Council land policy.

Masterton Mayor, left, Lynn Patterson, Deputy Mayor, Graham McClymont and statue creator Elaine Hurndell at the blessing ceremony

Mayor Lynn Patterson says at the blessing ceremony for Grace that the council doesn’t have a policy to deal with art of this kind.

“It was discussed in council last year. We are aware that the public want more outdoor art around the town,” she said.

“We will be looking at developing a policy as a result of Grace.”

The Angel of Grace statue was designed by local Elaine Hurndell as a place for those who are grieving, depressed or feeling hopeless to go and rest in the light, to light a candle for their loved ones and start their healing process.

Grace sits in a quiet part of the park, easily visible from Chapel Street but also can be seen from Queen Street. There are trees and foliage around to shield those who visit her from the glances of passers by.

Ms Hurndell worked with Deputy Mayor Graham McClymont just before Christmas last year to get Grace sited in Robinson Park for a trial, to see what the reaction of the townspeople would be.

“The reaction was almost 100% favourable,” he said.

“Elaine showed great tenacity in achieving Grace’s permanence,” he said.

It has been a three year process for Elaine to get the result she wanted which included a fellow local starting an online petition.

Ms Hurndell told Newswire there is a feeling of desperation in Masterton that she hopes Grace will dispel.

She says Masterton has a high suicide rate.

“Grace will bring hope back into the town, she will be a symbol of positivity.”

Elaine was determined to see Grace bring hope to the community, to radiate the love this town so desperately needs celebrant Graeme Burnard told those gathered for the blessing.

 

 

